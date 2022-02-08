Tarin vows all-out support to disabled persons

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that the government was aware of the issues and problems being faced by the disabled persons and was providing them maximum opportunities at all levels.

During a meeting with representatives of Government Employees Special Persons Forum (GESPF), the minister assured them of resolution of issues relating to relief in pay and packages to the government employees with disabilities. On the occasion, the GESPF representatives apprised the minister of their issues especially related to special pay and packages for the government employees disabled persons and sought support of the government to address their issues, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

They thanked the Finance Minister for his support and cooperation the statement added.

