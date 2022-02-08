Hysab Kytab’s PFM now available on Temenos Exchange

KARACHI: Hysab Kytab, leading provider of financial management solutions, has announced that Hysab Kytab’s White Labelled Personal Financial Management (PFM) solution is now available on Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace for fintech solutions.

The Hysab Kytab PFM’s out of the box integration with Temenos Infinity is aimed at offering banks the ability to understand their customers financial dreams and identify non-intrusive cross-selling/ up-selling opportunities for new revenue streams through hyper-personalization.

With Hysab Kytab as an integral part of Temenos Infinity solution, banks’ customers will be able to gain 360-degree view of their finances putting them in the driving seats of their financial wellbeing by helping them make informed financial decisions. Temenos Exchange brings open innovation to market faster, and at scale.

The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Hysab Kytab can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.

According to Mohammad Yasir Ilyas Head of Hysab Kytab this collaboration is aimed at providing the best value for money and helping banks build a deeper relationship with their customers by understanding and meeting their evolving financial needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022