DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

  • Has been barred after repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings
BR Web Desk 07 Feb, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified on Monday Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Minister of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from contesting local body elections,Aaj News reported.

During the hearing, a three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, barred Umar from running for the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He has been barred after repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

Dera city mayor’s slot: Candidate may face disqualification for violating code of conduct: CEC

Meanwhile, the ECP also barred Ali from addressing any gathering or taking part in any political activity in the district.

Earlier, a video of the federal minister addressing a public meeting was played in the courtroom, in which, he could be seen telling the people about development works in the area.

The panel directed the special secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide a copy of the complaint and video to the lawyer of the federal minister.

“The election commission will take action over breach of the code of conduct and make the violation in Dera Ismail Khan an example,” warned CEC Sikander Sultan Raja.

