Dera city mayor’s slot: Candidate may face disqualification for violating code of conduct: CEC

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikander Sultan Raja, on Tuesday, observed that Umar Amin, a candidate for Dera city mayor slot, may face disqualification for violation of election code of conduct.

A three-member panel headed by CEC heard the election code of conduct violation case involving Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and his brother Umar Amin, a candidate for Dera city mayor slot, in a case pertaining to repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

“The ECP may also disqualify the candidate over the violation of code…a high office brings with it as big responsibility,” the CEC observed.

The counsel of the minister and his brother and the special secretary election commission appeared in the hearing. The counsel informed the ECP panel that Ali Amin Gandapur has contracted coronavirus and could not appear in the hearing.

A video of the federal minister addressing a public meeting was played in the courtroom, in which, he could be seen telling the people about development works in the area.

The panel directed the special secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide a copy of the complaint and video to the lawyer of the federal minister.

“The election commission will take action over breach of the code of conduct and make the violation in Dera Ismail Khan an example,” warned the CEC.

He said that if the federal minister has contracted coronavirus, he is being given exemption from appearing in the hearing. The election commission clubbed the JUI complaint against Ali Amin Gandapur with the case. The hearing was adjourned till February 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022