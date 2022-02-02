ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dera city mayor’s slot: Candidate may face disqualification for violating code of conduct: CEC

Zulfiqar Ahmad 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Sikander Sultan Raja, on Tuesday, observed that Umar Amin, a candidate for Dera city mayor slot, may face disqualification for violation of election code of conduct.

A three-member panel headed by CEC heard the election code of conduct violation case involving Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and his brother Umar Amin, a candidate for Dera city mayor slot, in a case pertaining to repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

“The ECP may also disqualify the candidate over the violation of code…a high office brings with it as big responsibility,” the CEC observed.

The counsel of the minister and his brother and the special secretary election commission appeared in the hearing. The counsel informed the ECP panel that Ali Amin Gandapur has contracted coronavirus and could not appear in the hearing.

A video of the federal minister addressing a public meeting was played in the courtroom, in which, he could be seen telling the people about development works in the area.

The panel directed the special secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide a copy of the complaint and video to the lawyer of the federal minister.

“The election commission will take action over breach of the code of conduct and make the violation in Dera Ismail Khan an example,” warned the CEC.

He said that if the federal minister has contracted coronavirus, he is being given exemption from appearing in the hearing. The election commission clubbed the JUI complaint against Ali Amin Gandapur with the case. The hearing was adjourned till February 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CEC Sikander Sultan Raja Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dera city mayor’s slot: Candidate may face disqualification for violating code of conduct: CEC

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories