ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields touch six-year high as case for hawkish Fed builds

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note touching a more than six-year high, after robust US jobs data strengthened the case for accelerated Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The 10-year JGB yield retreated later to end flat at 0.195%, after earlier touching 0.205% for the first time since Jan. 29, 2016, when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) implemented its negative interest rate policy.

The five-year yield held above zero at 0.005%, also a six-year high.

Japan’s 5-year bond yield scales zero

There has been speculation in the market that the BoJ, pressured by tightening at the Fed, Bank of England and other global peers may be forced to accelerate its own exit from extraordinary stimulus, even as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the need for continued support for Japan's economic recovery.

Some anticipate a first step might be shifting the zero percent yield target from the 10- to the five-year note. Currently, the central bank allows the 10-year yield to move 25 basis points either side of zero.

"There was talk the BoJ was preparing a market operation to reign in the yield, and so the market has shifted from a phase where it simply followed US yields to one where the BoJ's influence is the more important factor," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 150.32, with a trading volume of 23,729 lots.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.045%.

Moves were larger at the longer end, steepening the yield curve.

The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.615% and earlier reached 0.620%, while the 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.825% and touched 0.830%, both firsts since November 2018.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to a new four-year high of 0.875%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields touch six-year high as case for hawkish Fed builds

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories