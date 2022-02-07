ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Oil complex eyes potential conclusion of US-Iran nuclear talks

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

New signals that talks between US and Iranian officials may be nearing a conclusion could take steam out of the oil rally, traders said, after US and Brent crude reach multi-year highs on Friday.

Anticipation that Washington and Tehran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting the OPEC country's nuclear weapons development would boost crude supply.

If the United States lifts sanctions on Iran, it could boost oil shipments, adding to global supply.

Brent crude fell 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.22 a barrel at 10:12 p.m. EST on Sunday (0312 GMT on Monday). The benchmark settled at $93.27 a barrel on Friday having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $93.70.

Brent oil faces resistance at $94.20, due for correction

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 63 cents to $91.68.

"There has been speculation that this rally was going to encourage some sanctions relief and get more Iranian oil on the market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

On Friday, the United States restored sanctions waivers allowing international nuclear cooperation with Iran on projects designed to make it harder for Iran's nuclear sites to be used to develop weapons.

Another senior State Department official on Friday said the waiver was needed to permit technical discussions about reviving the deal but was not a signal that the United States was on the verge of reaching an agreement on its restoration.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European official said top envoys to the Vienna talks - which are indirect because Iran has so far refused to sit down with US diplomats - were likely to meet on Tuesday in the Austrian capital.

"President (Joe) Biden still wants us to negotiate in Vienna ... That's a symbol or a sign of our continued belief that it is not a dead corpse, that we need to revive it because it is in our interest," Rob Malley, US envoy for Iran, told MSNBC Sunday night.

Oil hits fresh seven-year highs, closing out seven weeks of gains

Iran's foreign minister said on Saturday that a US move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program.

OPEC Washington Tehran Brent crude Iranian officials nuclear weapons development

