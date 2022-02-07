ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may hover below $92.72

SINGAPORE: US oil faces a resistance at $92.72 per barrel. It may hover below this level or retrace towards a...
Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil faces a resistance at $92.72 per barrel.

It may hover below this level or retrace towards a support at $90.02.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which may consist of only three waves, instead of five waves. Even though such a structure looks uncommon, it does appear occasionally.

The linear rise from the Feb. 3 low of $86.75 slowed around $92.72. A decent correction could be developing.

A break above $92.72 may lead to a gain to $94.38.

Brent oil faces resistance at $94.20, due for correction

On the daily chart, the upper trendline of an expanding wedge establishes a resistance around $93 as well.

This resistance may trigger a deep drop.

It would be too aggressive to target the lower trendline support of $70, but a fall to $86.30 might be possible if it is driven by a wave iv.

The risk for a deep drop will be increasing while oil approaches the trendline, as such a drop has been missing on the rise from the Dec. 20 low of $66.04.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil oil us

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may hover below $92.72

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories