Brent oil faces resistance at $94.20, due for correction

SINGAPORE: Brent oil faces a resistance at $94.20 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $95.21-$95.90 range.

The resistance is identified as the 361.8% projection level of an upward wave (c) from $69.24. Five smaller waves make up this wave. The fifth wave, the wave (5), is unfolding.

The preceding wave (3) has much extended.

As a result, the wave (5) is unlikely to extend again.

A rising trendline suggests a peak of this wave (5) around $94.20.

Brent oil may rise to $92.58

However, no convincing top signals have appeared.

A break below $92.58 may indicate a completion of the wave (5).

On the daily chart, the corrective wave (c) on the hourly chart looks like an impulsive wave iii, which is approaching the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Even though the uptrend still looks steady, a decent correction may occur around the resistance of $94.70, which is strengthened by a similar one established by the trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.