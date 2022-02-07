ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Mushtaq Ghumman 07 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Electric (KE), already disturbed at the undue delay in approvals of proposed agreements on power purchase agreement with CPPA-G and NTDC, is sending its board members to convince officials in Islamabad for early resolution of pending critical issues, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to KE, the following issues require immediate resolution for sustainability of power supply in Karachi: (i) settlement of historic dispute around receivables/ payable; (ii) PPA-CPPA-G & NTDC; (iii) write-off claims under Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) pending Nepra determination and;(iv) mid-term review under MYT pending Nepra determination.

On Arbitration Agreement, KE has claimed that this has been thoroughly negotiated by its lawyer Senator Ali Zafar and GOP’s representative Attorney General and legal counsels for PC and SSGC. The power utility argues that settlement of dispute around receivables/ payables is critical for execution of future agreement with SSGCL.

KE maintained that PPA with CPPA-G and NTDC is also critical to provide certainty over continuation of supply from national grid. Drafts have been initialled between KE and public sector parties and await GoP approval.

The sources said, initially, NTDC stated that it has two issues with KE which are yet to be resolved.

When Power Division prepared a summary on the basis of the two issues and sent it to NTDC for comments, the latter raised several other issues due to which the entire exercise became futile.

The sources said, other critical issues requiring immediate resolution for sustainability of power supply to Karachi include write-off claims of Rs 37 billion( FY 2017-2021) under MYT pending Nepra determination.

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

The power utility said that determination of claims filed in accordance with Nepra approved criteria including 100 per cent verification by auditors remain pending for over two years - which are critical for KE’s sustainability and bank-ability.

Mid-term review under MYT is pending Nepra determination meant to incorporate costs including investments in tariff. The sources claimed that the mechanism in this regard too is pending.

The sources said a delegation of KE comprising Chief Executive Officer (CEO) along with board members will be visiting Islamabad on February 10 -11, 2022 to hold meeting with concerned authorities to seek their support for resolution of critical issues.

The delegation will comprise of Mark Gerard Skelton (Member Board), Nicholas Schwarzmiller (Member Board) Khaqan Saadullah Khan (Member Board) and Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi (CEO KE).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra ssgcl SSGC NTDC CPPAG Karachi Electric (KE) Multi Year Tariff (MYT)

Comments

Comments are closed.

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Bilateral cooperation reviewed: PM discusses global issues with Xi

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

PM likely to visit Russia

Olympic diplomacy blitz nets Argentina for China’s Belt and Road

Pakistan, China agree to reactivate trilateral forum

Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with ‘Queen Camilla’ announcement

Read more stories