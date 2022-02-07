African Union suspends debate on Israel’s status: diplomats

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union has suspended a debate on whether to withdraw Israel’s accreditation, avoiding a vote that risked creating an unprecedented rift in the 55-member bloc, diplomats told AFP Sunday.

“The Israel question has been suspended for now and instead there will be a committee set up to study the issue,” one of the diplomats told AFP on the closing day of the AU’s annual summit in Addis Ababa.

The relationship with Israel is a rare point of contention for a body that values consensus, with powerful member states, notably South Africa, loudly protesting a decision by Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, to accept Israel’s accreditation to the bloc.

The six-member committee will include South Africa and Algeria, who opposed Faki’s move to accredit Israel last July, as well as Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who supported it, according to the diplomats.