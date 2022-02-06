Pakistan reports less than 5,000 new Covid cases, 30 deaths

Pakistan reported less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases in a day, with 4,874 people testing positive for the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation's Centre (NCOC) data showed.

The last time Pakistan recorded less than 5,000 cases in a day was on January 16 when 4340 infections were detected.

During the last 24 hours, 56,051 tests were carried out across the country, taking the total number of tests to 25,378,187.

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio was recorded at 8.69%. The country's Covid-19 death tally was placed at 29,478 as 30 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,459,773 cases out of which Sindh has reported 551,399, Punjab (488,603), KPK (202,190), and Balochistan has recorded 34,785 infections.

Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 131,337 infections, GB (10,891) and AJK has reported 40,568 positive cases.

The country also saw 5,766 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,339,498.