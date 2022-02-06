High alert across Punjab ‘18 VIPs, 14 foreigners, 18 religious places under threat’

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has disclosed in a report to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that 18 VIPs, 14 foreigners, and 18 religious places were under threat in the province.

Following the terror threats, the Home Department has issued orders of high alert across the province of Punjab.

A private television channel report said on Saturday that the Home Department has sent the report to the Punjab CM and claimed that there are total 106 terror threats received in Punjab including Lahore.

The report said at least 18 very important personalities of the province including three politicians, 14 foreign personalities and 14 religious places are under threat.

In view of this situation, the Home Department has issued orders to raise security alerts in the entire province including Lahore.