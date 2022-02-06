ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Pakistan

Balochistan’s Zarghoon Ghar: Four coal miners die after inhaling poisonous gas

APP 06 Feb, 2022

QUETTA: At least four coal miners suffocated to death due to the accumulation of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in Zarghoon Ghar area of Balochistan, the official sources confirmed.

“Coalmines working inside the mine located near the Nawa Kili area, a suburb of Quetta died of suffocation after inhaling the poisonous gas,” the sources further said and added that the bodies of ill-fated laboures were later retrieved from the mine in a rescue operation and shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Among four, two deceased were identified as Mohammad Khan and Fazalur Rehman. The local administration is looking into the incident.

