Prices of essential kitchen items witnessing increasing trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have kept on witnessing an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase of Rs150 in 15kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder price which went up from Rs3,000 per 15kg cylinder to Rs3,150 per cylinder which in retail went up from Rs210 per kg to Rs220 per kg. Cooking oil prices especially B-grade cooking oils such as Phool prices further jumped up from Rs4,900 per carton of 16 packs to Rs5,000 which in retail is being sold at Rs225 per pack against Rs320 per pack of 900 grams. Normal quality Cooking oil like Meezan and such other brands prices went further up from Rs3,800 per carton of 12 packs to Rs3,900 per pack which in retail is being sold at Rs335 per pack against Rs330 per pack of 900 gram, prices of the best quality cooking oil/ghee brands like dalda price remained stable at Rs2,100 per 5 litre and Mustard oil price is also stable at Rs425 per kg. Tea Lipton Yellow Label price went up from Rs550 per 500 gram pack to Rs580 per 500 gram pack.

Prices of all the pulses witnessed an increase as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs330 per kg against Rs220 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs230 per kg against Rs220 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs320 per kg against Rs300 per kg, masoor at Rs240 per kg against Rs230 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs230 per kg and moong at Rs155 per kg.

During the week under review chicken price witnessed an increase of Rs350 per 40kg in wholesale market which went up from Rs7,750 per 40kg to Rs8,000 per 40kg while in retail chicken is being sold at Rs215 per kg against Rs200 per kg and chicken meat price went up from Rs320 per kg to Rs340 per kg.

