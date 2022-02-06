Earthquake jolts KP, other parts of country

PESHAWAR: A moderate earthquake on Saturday jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

According to the details, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake has hit Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowhsera, Khyber, Dir, Abbottabad, Mingora, Kohat, Swabi and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around 9:16 am.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit, Sargodha, Mianwali, Muzaffarabad and other parts of the country.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan.

Other areas where tremors were felt include; Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Skardu, Hattian Bala, Chinari, Chakothi, Chakar, Leepa Valley, Layyah, Bhakkar and Kamalia.

Meanwhile, earthquake jolts were felt in Indian-occupied Kashmir and its surrounding areas. Per Indian media tremors were felt in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022