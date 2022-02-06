Covid-19 vaccination of children raises many questions

LAHORE: Expressing serious reservations over compulsory Covid-19 vaccination of children, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s Standing Committee on Health and OTC has urged the government to review its policy of forced vaccination.

While talking about vaccinating children against Covid, LCCI’s Standing Committee on Health and OTC Convenor Shamim Akhtar said that one must consider critical issues like vaccine safety, safe dosage globally and in Pakistani contexts, administration in safe and medically acceptable surroundings, etc.

“Administration of vaccines, or any injectable, for that matter to children is always fraught with dangers and is frowned upon by the medical profession,” she said, adding: ‘The administration of vaccine to children in schools has its dangers, as atopy is quite a common phenomenon in children.

Besides, not every person or child is currently automatically considered fit enough for vaccines; it needs detailed medical history beforehand.” According to her, there is no credible data about safety of vaccine for the children.

