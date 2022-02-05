ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Langer turns down short-term extension, resigns as Australia coach

Reuters 05 Feb, 2022

ADELAIDE: Justin Langer resigned as coach of Australia on Saturday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had declined a short-term extension to his contract.

Langer's departure came after he held contract discussions with Cricket Australia on Friday, with his current deal set to expire in June.

Australia also won last year's Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style.

Langer was reported to have reacted angrily during a recent meeting with Cricket Australia over his contract and had been asked to reapply for the role.

His management company, Dynamic Sports & Entertainment Group (DSEG), said his resignation was effective immediately.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," the company tweeted.

Australia confirm Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia said in a statement Langer was offered the extension on Friday.

"Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," it said, adding that Andrew McDonald would act as interim head coach with a test tour of Pakistan just weeks away.

"The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.

"It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year. Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect."

Langer took over as head coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said he had been "outstanding" in the role.

"He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured," he said.

Despite Australia's success, there had been speculation in recent months that Langer did not enjoy the full support of the dressing room.

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Senior players and Cricket Australia managers met last year amid reports Langer's intense coaching style had rubbed players the wrong way.

Australia test captain Pat Cummins recently praised Langer for doing a "fantastic" job but said it was only fair for Cricket Australia to conduct an evaluation process before making a decision on renewing his contract.

Former captain Ricky Ponting was scathing in the way the governing body had handled the matter.

"It's a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned," he said on ABC Radio on Saturday.

"Reading the tea leaves, it seems, as he would say, a very small group of the playing group ... haven't loved the way he's gone about it.

"And that's been enough to force a man that's put his life, heart and soul into Australian cricket and done what I believe is a sensational job in turning around the culture and the way the Australian cricket team has been looked at over the last three or four years ... out of his dream job."

Langer, who earned 105 test caps, said last month he was proud of how the team had been performing.

"Whatever happens from now on, we can all be incredibly proud of this little period," he said on Australian SEN Radio.

"We had two missions: to win the (Twenty20) World Cup and to win the Ashes.

Langer's resignation comes a day after his England counterpart Chris Silverwood stepped down from his position.

Justin Langer Cricket Australia Coach Justin Langer

Comments

1000 characters

Langer turns down short-term extension, resigns as Australia coach

China says it’s ‘firmly’ committed to CPEC progress

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Read more stories