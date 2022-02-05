Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
05 Feb, 2022
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pak Elektron Limited 07-02-2022 11:30
Shakarganj Limited 07-02-2022 11:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 07-02-2022 14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited 07-02-2022 10:00
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd 07-02-2022 15:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investment Ltd 08-02-2022 15:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investment Ltd-Open end 08-02-2022 15:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd 08-02-2022 11:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 08-02-2022 12:00
Dost Steels Limited 09-02-2022 14:30
Oilboy Energy Limited 09-02-2022 11:00
K-Electric Limited 09-02-2022 10:30
Cyan Limited 09-02-2022 15:30
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd 09-02-2022 10:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 13:00
Bank Al Habib Limited 09-02-2022 12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 10-02-2022 13:40
Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-02-2022 10:30
TRG Pakistan Limited 10-02-2022 16:30
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 10-02-2022 11:30
MCB Bank Limited 10-02-2022 11:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 10-02-2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 10-02-2022 14:00
Askari Bank Limited 15-02-2022 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 21-02-2022 10:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 24-02-2022 14:00
Olympia Mills Limited 24-02-2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 24-02-2022 11:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
=========================================================
