BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 05 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pak Elektron Limited                 07-02-2022     11:30
Shakarganj Limited                   07-02-2022     11:00
Shakarganj Limited                   07-02-2022     11:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd               07-02-2022     14:30
Pakistan Refinery Limited            07-02-2022     10:00
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd                   07-02-2022     15:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investment Ltd                     08-02-2022     15:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investment Ltd-Open end            08-02-2022     15:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd          08-02-2022     10:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd        08-02-2022     10:00
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd                08-02-2022     11:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd        08-02-2022     12:00
Dost Steels Limited                  09-02-2022     14:30
Oilboy Energy Limited                09-02-2022     11:00
K-Electric Limited                   09-02-2022     10:30
Cyan Limited                         09-02-2022     15:30
Jubilee General
Insurance Company Ltd                09-02-2022     10:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd              09-02-2022     13:00
Bank Al Habib Limited                09-02-2022     12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                          10-02-2022     13:40
Engro Fertilizers Limited            10-02-2022     10:30
TRG Pakistan Limited                 10-02-2022     16:30
Hashimi Can Company Ltd              10-02-2022     11:30
MCB Bank Limited                     10-02-2022     11:00
ICI Pakistan Limited                 10-02-2022     11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd           10-02-2022     14:00
Askari Bank Limited                  15-02-2022     10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             21-02-2022     10:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd       24-02-2022     14:00
Olympia Mills Limited                24-02-2022     11:00
Hafiz Limited                        24-02-2022     11:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          28-02-2022     14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

