KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pak Elektron Limited 07-02-2022 11:30 Shakarganj Limited 07-02-2022 11:00 Shakarganj Limited 07-02-2022 11:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 07-02-2022 14:30 Pakistan Refinery Limited 07-02-2022 10:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 07-02-2022 15:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 08-02-2022 15:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd-Open end 08-02-2022 15:00 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 08-02-2022 11:00 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 08-02-2022 12:00 Dost Steels Limited 09-02-2022 14:30 Oilboy Energy Limited 09-02-2022 11:00 K-Electric Limited 09-02-2022 10:30 Cyan Limited 09-02-2022 15:30 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 09-02-2022 10:00 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 13:00 Bank Al Habib Limited 09-02-2022 12:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 10-02-2022 13:40 Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-02-2022 10:30 TRG Pakistan Limited 10-02-2022 16:30 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 10-02-2022 11:30 MCB Bank Limited 10-02-2022 11:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 10-02-2022 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 10-02-2022 14:00 Askari Bank Limited 15-02-2022 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 21-02-2022 10:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 24-02-2022 14:00 Olympia Mills Limited 24-02-2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 24-02-2022 11:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022