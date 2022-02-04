PSL 2022 day 9 round-up: Babar's 90 in vain as Karachi lose fourth match on the trot

Babar Azam's 63-ball 90 could not save the game for Karachi Kings as the home side lost their fourth consecutive match in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday.

Chasing Peshawar Zalmi's 174-run target on a batting-friendly wicket, Babar-led Karachi were restricted to 164/6, losing the match by 10 runs.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi took a blistering start to their innings after being put in to bat. Firebrand opener Hazratullah Zazai (41) and wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal (21) provided a solid 53-run opening stand.

The run rate slowed down in the middle overs as Haider Ali (16 from 21) and Ben Cutting (24 from 22) could not play shots with ease.

However, a late flurry from Shoaib Malik (28-ball 52) helped Peshawar Zalmi post a fighting total of 173/4 on the board.

In response, Karachi Kings stumbled early in the chase as in-form opener Sharjeel Khan and one-down batter Sahibzada Farhan went without troubling the scorer.

Skipper Babar Azam (90) and Ian Cockbain (31) put up a 75-run stand for the third wicket to bring Karachi back in the game. However, four quick wickets of Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi (10), Aamer Yamin (20), and Imad Waseem (0) put Kings on the back foot, as the run rate kept creeping up.

With 29 required from the last over, Babar hit four consecutive fours to his counterpart Wahab Riaz but fell 10 runs short of the target.

Zalmi's debutant Mohammad Umar was the pick of the bowlers with his 3 for 22.

Points Table Update

With this win, Peshawar Zalmi have obtained two valuable points, taking their total to four. However, they are still placed fourth in the points table.

Multan Sultans are the table-toppers with eight points from four consecutive wins. Islamabad United are perched below Multan with four points but a better run rate.

Lahore Qalandars, also with four points, are in third place, while Quetta Gladiators are in fifth place with two points.

Home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with four losses on the trot.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first match featuring Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at 2:30 pm, and the second game including Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

Other Important Updates

Hasnain suspended from bowling in PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has barred Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain from bowling in the PSL after his bowling action was found to be illegal.

The fast bowler's action was first reported during the Big Bash League (BBL) last month.

Hasnain underwent a test at ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore on 21 January. The report was reviewed and verified by Cricket Australia’s independent expert, who found his bowling action to be illegal.

Meanwhile, the PCB said that Hasnain will work with a PCB-appointed expert to remodel his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment after three months.

Karachi Kings announce replacement of Mohammad Ilyas

In a separate development, Karachi Kings replaced injured fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas with left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari.

“Usman Shinwari has been activated from the reserve pool of players for the Karachi Kings and will be available for selection in tonight’s match if the team wants to include him in the playing XI,” the franchise said in a statement.

“The team had requested PSL Player Management for the replacement and the request was approved earlier today,” it added.