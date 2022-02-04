Sindh govt reduces Covid PCR test fees

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has reduced the cost of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 by Rs2,000, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The directive was issued under the SHCC Act 2013 Section 4 (2)(o) on Thursday and endorsed by the Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, a notification by the SHCC said.

According to the notification, the PCR test that previously cost Rs6,500 will now be available at Rs4,500.

The cost of the rapid antigen test (RAT), currently being conducted between Rs1,500 to Rs3,000, has been determined at Rs1,200.

Similarly, price of at-home test has been reduced from Rs7,500 to Rs4,800.

"The decision was taken after consultation with key stakeholders — including diagnostic laboratories and hospitals conducting Covid-19 PCR tests," stated the notice.

The notification further advised authorised SHCC officers to visit such centres to ensure compliance with the cost. “Non-compliance shall entail penal consequences which may include inter-alia warning, fine, deregistration, suspension of service or stealing of premises.”

Moreover, it read the public reserved the right to lodge a complaint with the SHCC in case of non-compliance. The commission stressed the need for following all other standards required for Covid PCR testing and quality of test must be ensured.