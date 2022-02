BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv on February 14, his spokesman said Friday, a day before he holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid soaring tensions with the West over Ukraine.

"In addition to (discussing) bilateral relations, the focus will also be on international issues, including security issues," Scholz's spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters.