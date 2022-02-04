ANL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.7%)
ASC 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.97%)
ASL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
AVN 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
FNEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TELE 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.27%)
TPL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.44%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 31.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.88%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 20.6 (0.44%)
BR30 18,514 Increased By 31.1 (0.17%)
KSE100 46,000 Increased By 137.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,029 Increased By 73.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
British PM Johnson is 'taking charge' after lockdown party row, minister says

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, energy minister Greg Hands said on Friday.

Johnson is fighting to shore up his premiership in the face of growing anger over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns and questions about Johnson's often chaotic style of leadership.

Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday while finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would not have made Johnson's false claim that the opposition Labour Party leader had failed to prosecute one of Britain's worst sex offenders.

Long-awaited 'partygate' report handed to UK PM

Asked what was going on in Downing Street, Johnson's residence and office, Hands told Sky: "Resignations have been made, resignations have been accepted."

"This is the prime minister taking charge," Hands said. He could not say who would be replacing Johnson's chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, who resigned on Thursday.

Johnson pledged to change his leadership style after a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings held at his Downing Street office and residence condemned "serious failures of leadership".

