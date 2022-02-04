ANL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.7%)
ASC 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.97%)
ASL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
AVN 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
FNEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TELE 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.27%)
TPL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.44%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 31.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.88%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 20.6 (0.44%)
BR30 18,514 Increased By 31.1 (0.17%)
KSE100 46,000 Increased By 137.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,029 Increased By 73.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Maersk container ship towed free after running aground off German island

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Tug boats have towed free one of the world's biggest container ships, the Mumbai Maersk, which had run aground off the German island of Wangerooge in the North Sea, Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said on Friday.

"The Mumbai Maersk was towed free during a second attempt," the Central Command said in a statement on its website. "The large container ship is to be brought to the port of destination Bremerhaven at the earliest possible time."

An offshore tug boat, a multi-purpose vessel and six assistance tugs were involved in the operation, it added.

Germany eyes Lockheed F-35 fighter jet; no final decision

The Denmark-flagged ship was on its way from Rotterdam in the Netherlands to the north-western German port city of Bremerhaven when it ran aground on late Wednesday evening, the maritime emergency command said earlier.

No injuries were reported among the 30 people on board, and no fuel leak was sighted.

Maritime transport accounts for 80%-90% of all global trade and Mumbai Maersk belongs to a class of very large ships that can carry over 18,000 twenty-foot (33 cbm) equivalent containers holding furniture, vehicles, textiles and other export goods.

The first attempt to tow the 400-metre ship into deeper water on Thursday morning by two multi-purpose vessels and five tugs failed.

Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies German island Wangerooge German port city of Bremerhaven

Comments

1000 characters

Maersk container ship towed free after running aground off German island

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

Read more stories