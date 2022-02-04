PPP Lahore celebrates birthday of Aasifa Bhutto

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Lahore on Thursday celebrated 28th birthday of Aasifa Bhutto Zardari at the party secretariat in Model Town.

President PPP Lahore Aslam Gill, along with other party leaders, cut the cake and prayed for the long life of Asifa.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Gill said the Bhutto family has a history of challenging dictators. Also, he said, Kashmir issue is alive till date due to Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He vowed to mark 5th of February as Kashmir solidarity day in a befitting way.

Also, he said, the PPP Lahore would leave no stone unturned to make the long march of the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto successful. He said the party would decorate the route of long march on the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto in the city and extend an unprecedented welcome to their party chairman.

