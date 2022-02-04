ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar has not approached Asian buyers over gas diversions to Europe

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

DOHA: Qatar has not approached its Asian customers over diverting gas to Europe, QatarEnergy chief and minister of state for energy Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters, adding that if Russia does not supply the region the gap could not be filled by one country.

The United States, the world’s top producer of natural gas, has asked Qatar and other major energy producers to examine whether they can supply Europe should Russian flows be disrupted as a result of tensions with Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a source told Reuters that Qatar would need US help persuading its buyers to divert gas to Europe, where some 30%-40% of gas needs are met by Russia.

“No discussions have taken place...this has not happened,” Kaabi told Reuters in Doha when asked if Qatar had approached any of its Asian buyers. Qatar sells most of its LNG to Asia on long-term oil-indexed contracts.

Industry sources and analysts say only 8%-10% of Qatar’s LNG is available for diversion to Europe, and even this will need time as it takes longer to ship to Europe than to Asia.

On the prospect of sanctions taking Russia out of Europe’s gas market, Kaabi reiterated that no single country could fill that gap: “No one can supply Europe alone, not us alone ... you need many more suppliers to fill the gap.”

Any disruption to Europe would worsen an already existing energy crisis caused by a global shortage of oil and gas.

Kaabi said global “energy poverty” was a real possibility should investments in hydrocarbons continue to lag.

“Globally, the industry is not investing enough in the oil and gas sector, and gas especially,” Kaabi said, adding that he would not have predicted prices rising as high as they have.

“The energy situation will remain like this for a while unless the narrative changes to acknowledge that gas will be a necessary part of the energy transition,” Kaabi said, adding: “Otherwise, the world won’t have enough supply...there will be energy poverty for sure.”

TRANSITION

The comments from one of the world’s top LNG exporters come as many countries are battling soaring energy costs with Britain announcing a 54% jump in energy bills from April.

LNG prices have lurched from record lows of below $2 per mmBtu to all-time highs of $56 in the last 20 months, as markets struggle to keep pace with global economies recovering from COVID-19. Benchmark prices are around $23 currently.

GAS Saad al Kaabi QatarEnergy

Comments

Comments are closed.

Qatar has not approached Asian buyers over gas diversions to Europe

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories