ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top India diplomat to boycott Beijing Games over torchbearer

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India's top diplomat in Beijing will skip the Winter Games after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly skirmish took part in the Olympic torch relay, officials said Thursday.

Qi Fabao, a regiment commander for the People's Liberation Army, was among the troops present in 2020 during a high-altitude clash in the Galwan Valley.

On Wednesday he was revealed as one of 1,200 torchbearers for the Games by Chinese state media, which feted him as a "hero".

But his inclusion provoked consternation in India, and the foreign ministry said its senior representative at the Beijing embassy would sit out the opening and closing ceremonies as a result.

"It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a press briefing.

India's Arif Khan ready for date with destiny in Beijing

The Galwan Valley battle saw troops locked in hand-to-hand combat that left at least 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Both countries poured tens of thousands of extra troops into the area after the clash, and high-level talks late last year failed to ease tensions in the region.

Qi was wounded in the incident but appeared on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV at the end of last year and said he was "ready to return to the battlefield and fight again".

The Winter Olympics open on Friday but have been dogged by politics and Covid-19 fears.

The United States and several other nations are staging a diplomatic boycott of the Games over human rights concerns.

Skier Arif Mohammad Khan is India's lone entry in the Winter Games, with spectators limited by Covid-19 protocols.

Indian diplomat Olympic Torch relay Beijing Games

Comments

1000 characters

Top India diplomat to boycott Beijing Games over torchbearer

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Israel defence minister signs security agreement with Bahrain

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan plans to raise another $1bn from ESG Eurobonds: report

Biden says IS leader killed in US military raid

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

End of pandemic in sight for Europe: WHO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in

Read more stories