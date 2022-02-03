ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,724 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.65%)
BR30 18,542 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.93%)
KSE100 45,860 Decreased By -258.7 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,960 Decreased By -108.7 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sales of Nintendo Switch top 100mn, surpassing Wii's lifetime figure

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd sold 18.95 million Switch units in the nine months to the end of December, the company said on Thursday, taking total sales past 100 million units and exceeding lifetime sales of the Wii console.

Although the figure undershot the 24.1 million units sold in the corresponding period a year earlier, the milestone highlights the continuing demand for the ageing device in its fifth year on the market.

Nintendo cut its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 23 million units from 24 million previously. The move follows a forecast downgrade by peer Sony Group on Thursday as makers grapple with component shortages.

Nintendo's OLED model, which launched in November to extend the life of the system, sold 3.99 million units by December end.

Japan’s Nikkei falls as tech shares weaken ahead of Fed’s policy update

The Kyoto-based games maker sold 11.8 million units of the home-portable Switch and 3.2 million units of the handheld only Switch Lite in the first nine months of the financial year.

Money is flooding into the games industry as new entrants target gamers' wallets and incumbents add developer capability as online and cloud gaming expands.

Titles expected to drive sales include "Pokemon Legends: Arceus", which went on sale on Jan. 28 and has received praise as an innovative entry in the long running series.

A sequel to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild", which has sold more than 25 million units, is also slated for release this year.

nintendo Japan's Wii console

Comments

1000 characters

Sales of Nintendo Switch top 100mn, surpassing Wii's lifetime figure

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Read more stories