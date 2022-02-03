ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,750 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 18,670 Decreased By -47.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,047 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,040 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Danske Bank reports Q4 net profit above estimates

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank on Thursday said it expected to increase profits this year after reporting...
Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank on Thursday said it expected to increase profits this year after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit, buoyed by customer activity and fewer costs.

Denmark's biggest lender expects net profit for 2022 between 13 and 15 billion Danish crowns ($1.97-$2.28 billion), above an average of 11.1 billion forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Danske reported fourth quarter net profit of 3.65 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 3.4 billion forecast by analysts.

Danske Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Danske Bank reports Q4 net profit above estimates

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

Read more stories