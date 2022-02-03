Danske Bank reports Q4 net profit above estimates

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank on Thursday said it expected to increase profits this year after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit, buoyed by customer activity and fewer costs.

Denmark's biggest lender expects net profit for 2022 between 13 and 15 billion Danish crowns ($1.97-$2.28 billion), above an average of 11.1 billion forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Danske reported fourth quarter net profit of 3.65 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 3.4 billion forecast by analysts.