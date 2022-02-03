US oil may test support at $86.38

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $86.38 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $83.69-$85.29 range.

A five-wave cycle from $66.04 may have completed, as suggested by the zigzagging rise within a small channel and the bearish divergence on the hourly RSI.

The wave 4 ended at $81.90, which works as a target.

A realistic target will be either $85.29 or $83.69. Resistance is at $88.62, a break above which could lead to a moderate gain into $89.45-$90.43 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed a few times to break a resistance at $89.17, around which a temporary top could have formed.

Oil price extravaganza

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave iv, which may travel into the range of $81.65-$84.52.

The uptrend may resume upon the completion of the wave iv.

