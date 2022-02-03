ILMA Tech Gala 2022 held

KARACHI: ILMA University organized ILMA Tech Gala 2022 at main campus to showcase final year projects of undergraduates on fourth industrial wave tech and on ecosystem development initiatives.

The chief guest Omer Masoom Wazir, CEO Cantonment Board Korangi Creek and a large number of representatives from academia, industry attended the event. The event was a mega success under the leadership of Chancellor Noman Abid Lakhani (TI) and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor-uz-Zafar Dawood and support of Dean Faculty of Computer Sciences Prof Dr Asad Ali Sheikh, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi and Director Quality Assurance & Liaison Fawwad Butt.

