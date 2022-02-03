ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Pakistan

PREH, Hashoo Group collaborate for AAA Octa Tower

Press Release 03 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: To compliment the lifestyle of the upscale suburb of Islamabad/Rawalpindi with high-end hospitality, retail and residences, Shairyar Salim, COO, Pearl Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd (PREH) - Hashoo Group, and Farooq Bashir, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, AAA Associates, had an agreement signing ceremony to provide project management and construction supervision services for the flagship project AAA Octa, hosting the Pearl Continental Hotel, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, on Monday, 31st January 2022, at Islamabad Marriott Hotel.

Shairyar Salim spoke about Pearl Real Estate Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, which represents the Property Development Division of Hashoo Group and provides consultancy services for project and construction management for national and international projects.

He further said that following the vision of Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, PREH is looking further to expand and broaden its horizons by undertaking new and challenging flagship projects for its clients.

Farooq Bashir explained that AAA Octa, will be a ground +25 floor, high-standard multi-purpose development in Islamabad which will not only be one of the tallest buildings in the city, but will also offer apartments, 5-star Pearl-Continental Hotel & luxury suites, theme-based mall, office spaces and feature an executive club to cater to a host of leisure and business activities.

He further added that with collaboration of PREH, this will indeed become a state-of-the-art building and will be an expression of modern architecture and design, making it a one-of-a-kind mixed-use development in Pakistan with mesmerizing views further complimented by an infinity pool.

