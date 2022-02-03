PREH, Hashoo Group collaborate for AAA Octa Tower

ISLAMABAD: To compliment the lifestyle of the upscale suburb of Islamabad/Rawalpindi with high-end hospitality, retail and residences, Shairyar Salim, COO, Pearl Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd (PREH) - Hashoo Group, and Farooq Bashir, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, AAA Associates, had an agreement signing ceremony to provide project management and construction supervision services for the flagship project AAA Octa, hosting the Pearl Continental Hotel, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, on Monday, 31st January 2022, at Islamabad Marriott Hotel.

Shairyar Salim spoke about Pearl Real Estate Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, which represents the Property Development Division of Hashoo Group and provides consultancy services for project and construction management for national and international projects.

He further said that following the vision of Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group, PREH is looking further to expand and broaden its horizons by undertaking new and challenging flagship projects for its clients.

Farooq Bashir explained that AAA Octa, will be a ground +25 floor, high-standard multi-purpose development in Islamabad which will not only be one of the tallest buildings in the city, but will also offer apartments, 5-star Pearl-Continental Hotel & luxury suites, theme-based mall, office spaces and feature an executive club to cater to a host of leisure and business activities.

He further added that with collaboration of PREH, this will indeed become a state-of-the-art building and will be an expression of modern architecture and design, making it a one-of-a-kind mixed-use development in Pakistan with mesmerizing views further complimented by an infinity pool.

