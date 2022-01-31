ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Jan 31, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Houthis missile attack on UAE

  • FO says attacks are a serious threat to regional peace and security
BR Web Desk 31 Jan, 2022

Pakistan on Monday condemned the launch of a missile by the Houthis towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that such attacks are a "grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace and security."

"It is commendable that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the UAE, preventing loss of innocent lives," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement added that Pakistan calls for the attacks "immediate cessation."

"Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates," the FO said.

Meanwhile, UAE said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group; the third such attack on US-allied UAE in the past fortnight.

UAE authorities did not say whether the missile was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

