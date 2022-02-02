ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,084 Increased By 409.8 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,056 Increased By 142.2 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling perched at 1-1/2 week highs before central bank vote

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

LONDON: The British pound climbed to a 1-1/2 week high on Wednesday before a Bank of England meeting on Thursday where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates.

Investors have now fully priced a 25-basis-point rise in the BoE's main interest rate to 0.50% on Feb. 3 and economists polled by Reuters also expect that outcome from the meeting.

In early London trading, the pound was a shade higher at $1.3549, its highest level since Jan. 24. Against the euro, it was broadly steady at 83.37 pence.

The Bank of England was among the first off the blocks among its developed market peers to raise interest rates in December and money markets now expect a total of 100 bps in rate hikes this year.

Sterling rises for third straight session

While those punchy rate expectations are already priced into current levels of the pound, which is up 0.6% so far this year, analysts believe the British currency can extend gains if policymakers strike a more hawkish tone to curb inflation.

Most economists polled by Reuters also believe the BoE will also signal its approach to start unwinding its 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) quantitative easing programme.

"While the passive reduction of the balance sheet is unlikely to cause any major disruption, an earlier signal of active sales of the BoE's gilt holdings may create more volatility and could push yields higher," HSBC strategists said.

"This would also be supportive for the pound."

Currency markets ignored the latest news on the political crisis brewing in Britain over lockdown parties at Downing Street with a senior lawmaker saying he would submit a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

Euro British pound

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling perched at 1-1/2 week highs before central bank vote

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

World's first COVID human challenge trial found to be safe in young adults

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Read more stories