ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,084 Increased By 409.8 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,056 Increased By 142.2 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce plans to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, part of an effort to revive the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative to speed research and make more treatments available.

The program, an Obama administration initiative led by Biden when he was vice president, also aims to improve cancer detection and prevention. Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, something the president has said helps inform his and first lady Jill Biden's passion for the project.

The new effort will install a White House coordinator, form a cancer cabinet that will bring government departments and agencies together and revive access to cancer screenings.

Biden demands Taliban free last US hostage in Afghanistan

It will also see the White House hosting a summit to bring together stakeholders, launch a website and build on a cancer roundtable conversation series under way over the past six months, the White House said.

After the initiative launched in 2016, researchers said it would take a major shift in the way cancer research is done in the United States to meet the goals of the program.

"A lot has changed that makes it possible to set really ambitious goals right now," a senior administration official said, adding that no new funding commitments would be announced on Wednesday.

The official said a "decade's worth of research advances" occurred in the past five years. He cited examples of scientific advances such as preventative annual blood tests that screen for cancer.

Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the event, the White House said. Harris's mother, Shyamala Gopalan, died of colon cancer in 2009.

Joe Biden Cancer Moonshot

Comments

1000 characters

Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

World's first COVID human challenge trial found to be safe in young adults

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Read more stories