ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks advance on strong earnings, oil flat before OPEC+

AFP Updated 02 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets rose Wednesday following strong global earnings that lifted Asian and Wall Street equities overnight.

Soaring profits at Google parent Alphabet and an upgraded earnings forecast by Sony helped lift sentiment ahead of monetary policy announcements Thursday from the European Central Bank and Bank of England.

Before then, all eyes will be on the OPEC+ oil cartel, which on Wednesday is expected to stick to its guns and increase output only modestly after the price of crude recently soared to multi-year highs.

"European (stocks) markets continue their February ascent, attempting to build on recent bullish momentum after January's rout," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

Oil prices steadied after recent strong gains as Russia-Ukraine tensions fanned supply worries, adding to expectations that a global economic recovery will spur further demand improvements.

As in January, analysts expect the 23 member nations forming OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to announce additional output.

"Anything other than a decision to raise output by a further 400,000 barrels per day would come as a big surprise," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

He added there was speculation "OPEC+ could opt to scale up its oil supply to a greater extent in response to the high prices and tight market".

Asian stock markets closed higher as investors become less worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy, while strong corporate results lifted optimism about the outlook.

European shares rebound from downbeat January

And while there remains plenty of volatility and uncertainty on trading floors owing to geopolitical tensions and the Omicron spread, analysts remain upbeat for the year.

Asian equities trading remained thin owing to the Lunar New Year break.

Of the markets that opened Wednesday, Tokyo, Sydney, Wellington, Jakarta and Manila all gained more than one percent.

After a torrid January, world stock markets have enjoyed a strong start to February as investors hunt for bargains, according to analysts.

As well as Thursday's European updates on interest rates, traders await the pre-weekend release of US jobs data providing the latest snapshot of the world's biggest economy.

The dollar has come off the boil against main rivals after recent strong gains on expectations of aggressive Fed interest-rate hikes to combat soaring inflation.

Key figures around 1000 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,595.97 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 15,729.85

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 7,146.70

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 4,257.81

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.7 percent at 27,533.60 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for a holiday

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 35,405.24 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1296 from $1.1269 late Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3543 from $1.3519

Euro/pound: UP at 83.42 pence from 83.33 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.41 yen from 114.67 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $89.21 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $88.08 per barrel

European stock FTSE 100 Wall Street equities

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks advance on strong earnings, oil flat before OPEC+

PM's China visit 'historic', CPEC-related matters to be discussed: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan 'most suitable country' regionally for investment in industries: PM Imran

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

Read more stories