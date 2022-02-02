ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rebound from downbeat January

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European shares ended higher on Tuesday, recovering some of January’s steep losses, with Swiss lender UBS providing the most support on strong fourth-quarter earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.3% after January became its worst performing month since October 2020, where concerns over rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions knocked the index down 4%.

Financial stocks rose 2.1%, boosted by UBS after it posted its best annual profit since the global financial crisis, emboldening it to hike share buybacks and set more ambitious profit goals.

Switzerland’s biggest bank advanced 8.0% to hit a four-year-high.

Mining stocks were the best performers for the day, up 3.5% tracking gains in copper prices. Expectations of more stimulus in major importer China has buoyed metal prices in recent weeks.

“With no clear catalyst behind the improvement in market sentiment, and no clear change in the fundamental landscape, we believe that (the rebound) may be due to portfolio rebalancing... after a very turbulent month,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

Euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated last month as supply chain bottlenecks eased, although the improvement was not evenly spread across member countries and factories still faced high inflationary pressures, a survey showed.

Focus is now on the European Central Bank’s decision on Thursday, where expectations of a hawkish shift are growing on the back of rising inflation.

Money markets are pricing in an 80% chance of a 25 basis points hike by October and more than a total probability of a 25 bps by December.

“The ECB will likely lift interest rates much slower than the Fed, but we believe they will avoid pressing the hike button this year,” Pissouros added.

Focus is also on the Bank of England, which is widely expected to raise rates on Thursday due to post-pandemic inflationary pressures.

Despite rising inflationary pressures, the STOXX 600 could see brighter prospects over the next few weeks as fourth-quarter earnings offer cause for optimism, analysts say. A better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings prompted Germany’s HeidelbergCement to release some results ahead of schedule on Monday, pushing shares of the cement maker up 2.6%.

Automaker Stellantis advanced 2.2%, after three union sources said the company could cut up to 1,400 jobs in France this year as it continued to adapt to a changing industry.

European shares UBS STOXX 600 JFD Group

Comments

Comments are closed.

European shares rebound from downbeat January

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories