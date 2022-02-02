ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 38.3 (0.82%)
BR30 18,508 Increased By 82.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,937 Increased By 262.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,997 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Airlines narrows nine-month loss, maintains guidance

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan Airlines (JAL) reported on Wednesday a nine-month operating loss of 183.3 billion yen ($1.60 billion), narrower than a year earlier, and maintained its full-year earnings guidance despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The figures released for the nine months to Dec. 31 implied a third-quarter operating loss of 31.5 billion yen according to a Reuters calculation, roughly in line with the average 29.8 billion yen third quarter operating loss forecast by four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US rallies

For the 12 months to March 2022, Japan's second-biggest airline maintained its forecast for a 198 billion yen operating loss issued in early November before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread around the world.

That compares with the average 182 billion yen full-year operating loss predicted by nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Japan Airlines Omicron variant

Comments

1000 characters

Japan Airlines narrows nine-month loss, maintains guidance

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Read more stories