MOSCOW: Gas flows from Poland to Germany via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed on Wednesday morning after it had been switched in a reverse mode in December, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Westbound gas flows were expected to resume after Gazprom booked transit capacity on Tuesday, restoring the normal flows after the route was reversed in December, pushing gas prices in Europe to all-time highs.