ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Engro commits financial assistance to Patients’ Aid Foundation

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Engro Foundation has committed financial assistance to Patients’ Aid Foundation, JPMC, for the procurement of 14000 medical grade scrubs to protect frontline healthcare workers against the rising incidence of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karachi.

The commitment is part of the Rs1 billion Hussain Dawood Pledge by the Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation.

In April 2020, Hussain Dawood, on behalf of Engro Corporation, Dawood Hercules Corporation and his Family, pledged a contribution in services, kind, and cash of Rs1 billion to support COVID-19 relief efforts on multiple fronts.

The pledge focuses on disease prevention, protecting and enabling healthcare practitioners and frontline workers, enabling patient care and facilities, and bolstering livelihoods and sustenance of the most deserving in society.

According to Sindh Health Department figures, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Karachi has climbed significantly in recent weeks and reached double digit figures, causing a surge in the number of hospitalizations in medical facilities.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Patients’ Aid Foundation will utilize the 14,000 medical scrubs for the JPMC medical staff, who remain highly exposed to the infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Under the Hussain Dawood Pledge, Rs498 million have already been allocated to different initiatives across Pakistan. Earlier, Engro Foundation had collaborated with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial governments to donate 459,000 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Rs100 million for frontline healthcare practitioners.

According to Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation and Trustee of Engro Foundation, with an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases during this fifth wave, it is imperative that our healthcare practitioners and other key frontline staff feel safe and well-equipped to perform their duties in the best possible manner. “We hope that our humble contribution towards this cause will help protect our frontline heroes and prevent the spread of COVID-19”, he added.

Addressing a ceremony for MoU signing, Ahsan Zafar Syed CEO of Engro Energy has said that currently, Karachi is witnessing one of the highest numbers of Omicron cases in Pakistan. Therefore, we feel that it is our duty to help frontline health workers and medical staff as much as possible, he added.

On the occasion Dr Tariq Mahmood, Executive Director at JPMC, said that healthcare workers are at an increased risk of being infected with the Omicron variant. He thanked Engro for recognizing the urgent need to protect and enable the medical staff so that they can effectively serve the patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Engro Foundation COVID19 Hussain Dawood Ghias Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Engro commits financial assistance to Patients’ Aid Foundation

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories