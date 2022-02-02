ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Opposition’s majority in Senate has become meaningless

Omar J. Mohammad 02 Feb, 2022

In an interesting development, Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and leader of opposition in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has resigned from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. In another interesting but related development, party chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has refused to accept Gilani’s resignation.

It is however quite clear that Gilani has very strongly reacted to the passage of State Bank of Pakistan (amendment) bill for which, according to him, due procedure had not been followed. His decision, unfortunately, clearly shows that a former prime minister of Pakistan is embarrassed because he knows that he had done something wrong or silly by not attending the Senate proceedings for a vote on the bill.

Although some senators belonging to other opposition parties were also absent, it was perhaps his absence that hugely worked in favour of the government that day. It is quite clear that opposition’s majority in upper house of parliament has become meaningless after the passage of this highly contentious bill, to say the least.

Omar J. Mohammad (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE PPP Bilawal Bhutto Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

Omar J. Mohammad

Comments

Comments are closed.

Opposition’s majority in Senate has become meaningless

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories