Opposition’s majority in Senate has become meaningless

In an interesting development, Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and leader of opposition in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has resigned from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. In another interesting but related development, party chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has refused to accept Gilani’s resignation.

It is however quite clear that Gilani has very strongly reacted to the passage of State Bank of Pakistan (amendment) bill for which, according to him, due procedure had not been followed. His decision, unfortunately, clearly shows that a former prime minister of Pakistan is embarrassed because he knows that he had done something wrong or silly by not attending the Senate proceedings for a vote on the bill.

Although some senators belonging to other opposition parties were also absent, it was perhaps his absence that hugely worked in favour of the government that day. It is quite clear that opposition’s majority in upper house of parliament has become meaningless after the passage of this highly contentious bill, to say the least.

Omar J. Mohammad (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022