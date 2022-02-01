ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.96%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.12%)
TRG 88.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.81%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (8.01%)
WAVES 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BR100 4,704 Increased By 68.1 (1.47%)
BR30 18,584 Increased By 224.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 45,714 Increased By 339.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By 110.1 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Australian shares rise as RBA says it is in no hurry to hike rates

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as the central bank held its cash rate at a record low and pushed back on market wagers for an early rate hike while ending its bond buying programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5% higher at 7,006, helped by gains in banking and gold stocks. It fell about 6.4% in January, marking its biggest monthly drop since March 2020.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% and said the last bond purchase under its A$275 billion ($194.48 billion) bond buying campaign would take place on Feb. 10.

The central bank emphasised that an end to quantitative easing did not signal a near-term rate hike, and it was prepared to wait until inflation picked up.

Banks closed 1.2% higher as the central bank brought no last-minute surprises, with three of the "Big Four" banks advancing between 0.2% and 1.9%, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group closed flat.

"It seems that banks have to wait a little longer for a recovery in their lending margins. At the same time, one cannot guarantee that a rise in short-term interest rates will deliver a much-needed bounce to the margins" said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine Group.

Banks, miners weigh on Australia shares ahead of RBA meeting

Gold stocks rose 2.6% after shedding 11.8% in January. Newcrest Mining surged as much as 3.5%, while Northern Star added 2.2%.

Miners, however, lost 1.3%, with BHP Group declining 3.1%.

Building materials maker Boral Ltd advanced 5.8% after saying it would return A$3 billion to shareholders, using mostly proceeds from the sale of several North American businesses.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.4% to 12,058.94 in its best session since early December 2021.

Australian shares Reserve Bank of Australia Gold stocks

