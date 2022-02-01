ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
ASC 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
ASL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
AVN 112.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.7%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.64%)
FNEL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
GGGL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.21%)
GGL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.14%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (12.16%)
TPLP 30.95 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (13.37%)
TREET 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.35%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
UNITY 31.31 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.85%)
WAVES 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.23%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,698 Increased By 61.8 (1.33%)
BR30 18,491 Increased By 131.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 45,668 Increased By 292.9 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By 93.7 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ shares gain

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Australian shares are likely to rise on Tuesday, with robust commodity prices expected to aid energy and mining stocks, while investors cautiously look forward to a key monetary policy meeting from the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.6%, a 61.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

Banks, miners weigh on Australia shares ahead of RBA meeting

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% in early trade.

