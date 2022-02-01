Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ shares gain

Australian shares are likely to rise on Tuesday, with robust commodity prices expected to aid energy and mining stocks, while investors cautiously look forward to a key monetary policy meeting from the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.6%, a 61.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

Banks, miners weigh on Australia shares ahead of RBA meeting

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% in early trade.