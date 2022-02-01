Khateeb Badshahi Masjid for bridging police-public trust deficit

LAHORE: Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and Central Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad has underscored the need for enhancing coordination between police and religious scholars at local level to create a climate of trust among the masses.

The senior cleric underlined this during a meeting with Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday. Abdul Khabir Azad was leading an 18-member delegation of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

“We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the survival, security and development of the country,” he said, adding that Ulemas will continue to play due role from the pulpit in eradicating extremism and promoting interfaith harmony.

While appreciating the response of Punjab police in the Sialkot lynching case, Khabir informed the IG about the security and traffic related issues to mosques, seminaries and shrines. He said that inter-Muslim unity was essential for peace.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar said that mosques and seminaries can play a vital role in eradicating violence and intolerance among the youth. He directed all the field officers to improve coordination with peace committees established in their respective districts in order to not only thwart conspiracies of evil elements but also to further promote inter-sectarian harmony, mutual unity and brotherhood. He said the services of religious scholars do not need any introduction for promotion of national solidarity and inter-faith harmony.

“Eradication of extremism and bigotry is only possible with the cooperation of religious scholars of all schools of thought. Therefore, the scholars will launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with the Punjab police against kite flying, aerial firing and drugs abuse,” he added.

