ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid for bridging police-public trust deficit

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and Central Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad has underscored the need for enhancing coordination between police and religious scholars at local level to create a climate of trust among the masses.

The senior cleric underlined this during a meeting with Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday. Abdul Khabir Azad was leading an 18-member delegation of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

“We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the survival, security and development of the country,” he said, adding that Ulemas will continue to play due role from the pulpit in eradicating extremism and promoting interfaith harmony.

While appreciating the response of Punjab police in the Sialkot lynching case, Khabir informed the IG about the security and traffic related issues to mosques, seminaries and shrines. He said that inter-Muslim unity was essential for peace.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar said that mosques and seminaries can play a vital role in eradicating violence and intolerance among the youth. He directed all the field officers to improve coordination with peace committees established in their respective districts in order to not only thwart conspiracies of evil elements but also to further promote inter-sectarian harmony, mutual unity and brotherhood. He said the services of religious scholars do not need any introduction for promotion of national solidarity and inter-faith harmony.

“Eradication of extremism and bigotry is only possible with the cooperation of religious scholars of all schools of thought. Therefore, the scholars will launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with the Punjab police against kite flying, aerial firing and drugs abuse,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rao Sardar Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad Ruet e Hilal Committee Pakistan Badshahi Masjid

Comments

Comments are closed.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid for bridging police-public trust deficit

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories