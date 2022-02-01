ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Feb 01, 2022
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Togo: Qureshi holds talks with his counterparts

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In the continued new year diplomatic outreach, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Monday held telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Togo by emphasising to further enhance ties in various areas including trade and investment.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Qureshi in his telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the steadily growing bilateral ties and exchanged views on further expanding the partnership.

Qureshi noted increased frequency of high-level visits between the two countries and acknowledged holding of political dialogues, reactivation of economic mechanism, and growing parliamentary ties.

He also underlined Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” policy that focuses on enhanced and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian countries. He stressed the importance of enhancing trade and economic ties. The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the implementation of flagship CASA-1000 power project.

The two sides were pleased to note the excellent multilateral cooperation at global and regional fora, including in the UN, the OIC, the SCO, and the ECO.

The foreign ministers also discussed the economic and humanitarian requirements in Afghanistan and agreed to continue working together in support of sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

During his conversation with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov, the talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and connectivity, according to the statement.

Emphasizing the existence of long-standing bonds between the two nations, the two sides reaffirmed the commitment to continue further strengthening bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Qureshi fondly recalled the historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Uzbekistan in July 2021 and its substantive outcomes in myriad fields, including trade, education, culture, communication, defence, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region and stressed the need to sustain economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert the looming crisis.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch for working closely towards strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation at regional and international fora, including in UN, OIC, SCO and ECO, it added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi also spoke with Professor Robert Dussey, the foreign minister of Togo. They identified common interests and mutual respect as the core strengths of the Pakistan-Togo partnership.

Qureshi underlined that Pakistan attached importance to further strengthening cordial relations with Togo. He lauded Togo’s positive and substantive contributions to the OIC, AU, UN, and ECOWAS.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over existing levels of bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to expand collaboration in the political, diplomatic, trade and defence realms.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the “Engage Africa” policy of the Government and briefed Foreign Minister Dussey on the steps taken by Pakistan to deepen its outreach to the African Continent.

Foreign Minister Dussey appreciated the opportunities provided to young diplomats from Togo to train at the Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact and explore mechanisms for regular engagement between the two countries, the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

