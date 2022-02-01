KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Sindh Modaraba 31-Jan-22 15:00 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 31-Jan-22 15:00 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 31-Jan-22 11:00 International Steels Ltd 31-Jan-22 10:30 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 31-Jan-22 11:45 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 31-Jan-22 09:30 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 2-Feb-22 13:30 The Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Co. Ltd 2-Feb-22 11:30 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 2-Feb-22 11:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 2-Feb-22 11:00 UAE Nishat Mills Limited 3-Feb-22 11:00 Agritech Limited 3-Feb-22 10:00 International Industries Ltd 3-Feb-22 10:30 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 3-Feb-22 12:00 Amreli Steels Limited 3-Feb-22 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 3-Feb-22 12:00 Attock Refinery Limited 4-Feb-22 15:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 4-Feb-22 17:00 National Refinery Limited 4-Feb-22 13:00 Pakistan Oilfileds Limited 4-Feb-22 16:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 4-Feb-22 14:00 Leather Up Limited 4-Feb-22 10:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 7-Feb-22 15:00 Pakistan Refinery Limited 7-Feb-22 10:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 7-Feb-22 14:30 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 8-Feb-22 10:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 8-Feb-22 15:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd-Open end 8-Feb-22 15:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 8-Feb-22 10:00 Hafiz Limited 24-Feb-22 11:30 Olympia Mills Limited 24-Feb-22 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-Feb-22 14:30 =========================================================

