BOARD MEETINGS
01 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Sindh Modaraba 31-Jan-22 15:00
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 31-Jan-22 15:00
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 31-Jan-22 11:00
International Steels Ltd 31-Jan-22 10:30
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 31-Jan-22 11:45
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 31-Jan-22 09:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 2-Feb-22 13:30
The Premier Sugar Mills
& Distillery Co. Ltd 2-Feb-22 11:30
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 2-Feb-22 11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 2-Feb-22 11:00 UAE
Nishat Mills Limited 3-Feb-22 11:00
Agritech Limited 3-Feb-22 10:00
International Industries Ltd 3-Feb-22 10:30
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 3-Feb-22 12:00
Amreli Steels Limited 3-Feb-22 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 3-Feb-22 12:00
Attock Refinery Limited 4-Feb-22 15:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 4-Feb-22 17:00
National Refinery Limited 4-Feb-22 13:00
Pakistan Oilfileds Limited 4-Feb-22 16:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 4-Feb-22 14:00
Leather Up Limited 4-Feb-22 10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 7-Feb-22 15:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 7-Feb-22 10:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 7-Feb-22 14:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 8-Feb-22 10:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd 8-Feb-22 15:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd-Open end 8-Feb-22 15:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 8-Feb-22 10:00
Hafiz Limited 24-Feb-22 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 24-Feb-22 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-Feb-22 14:30
=========================================================
