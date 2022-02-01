Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
01 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer Company 31.12.2021 46.50% (F) 21,896.141 17.21 25.03.2022 19.03.2022
Limited (Unconsolidated) YearEnd 10.00.A.M to
AGM 25.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
