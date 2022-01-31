ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS, EU ambassador discuss Afghanistan situation

  • ISPR says visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan crisis
BR Web Desk 31 Jan, 2022

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the current Afghanistan situation, and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and its efforts for regional stability the ISPR statement added.

She pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

In a separate development, the Chinese envoy to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on COAS Bajwa at GHQ on January 19.

According to ISPR, matters pertaining to regional security situations and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS said Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa Androulla Kaminara Army Chief EU envoy to Pakistan Ambassador of European Union

Comments

1000 characters

COAS, EU ambassador discuss Afghanistan situation

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as Senate opposition leader

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

US and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

Canada PM Trudeau says tests positive for Covid-19

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Read more stories