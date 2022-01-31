COAS, EU ambassador discuss Afghanistan situation

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the current Afghanistan situation, and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and its efforts for regional stability the ISPR statement added.

She pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Chinese envoy, COAS discuss CPEC

In a separate development, the Chinese envoy to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on COAS Bajwa at GHQ on January 19.

According to ISPR, matters pertaining to regional security situations and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS said Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.