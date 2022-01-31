ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Amnesty slams five years of EU-Libya migrant deal

AFP 31 Jan, 2022

BRUSSELS: An EU-Libya deal under which migrants desperate to reach Europe are turned back and held in "hellish" conditions must be ended, Amnesty International said on Monday, the pact's fifth anniversary.

The rights organisation said that, over those five years, more than 82,000 people have been returned to Libya to face "arbitrary detention, torture, cruel and inhuman detention conditions, rape and sexual violence, extortion, forced labour and unlawful killings".

Amnesty and other critics slam the agreement as an outsourcing of the EU's border policing duties to Libya, resulting in a travesty for Europe's human rights record given the documented abuses.

The cooperation is a series of deals struck since 2016 which include EU funding and assistance of the Libyan coast guard, which intercepts migrants in boats to haul them back to land.

"These arrangements... have since enabled Libyan authorities to disembark people intercepted at sea in Libya, despite it being unlawful to return anyone to a place where they face serious abuse," Amnesty said in a statement.

The "impunity" that reigns in Libya was evinced by the appointment of a head of a detention centre where abuses had been documented to become chief of a government department tasked with fighting illegal migration, it added.

"It is high time to put an end to this callous approach, which shows a complete disregard for people's lives and dignity. Instead, rescue efforts must ensure people are taken to a place of safety," one of its migration and asylum researchers, Matteo de Bellis, said.

The European Commission argues that the Libyan coast guards "contribute to saving lives" and are meant to operate only in Libyan territorial waters. Brussels says it has sent "very firm messages" to Libya that it should close its migrant detention centres.

Libya became a major launching-off point for mostly African migrants trying to reach Europe in the wake of a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 in which dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed.

The country has been gripped by violence and insecurity and two main factions are vying for control --a UN-backed government in Tripoli, and a military strongman, Khalifa Haftar, and his forces who rule the east.

A presidential election meant to have taken place in December 24 followed by legislative polls has been postponed.

