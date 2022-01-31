PSL 2022: Quetta, Islamabad announce replacements for Afridi, Topley

Quetta Gladiators have partially replaced Shahid Afridi, who is recovering from the Covid-19, with left-arm orthodox Hassan Khan.

Hassan is one of the 15 reserve players in the Managed Event Environment and, therefore, will not be required to undergo 72-hour isolation to join the Gladiators squad.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have also replaced English fast bowler Reece Topley, who is unavailable for the entire PSL 2022, with left-arm medium-pacer Waqas Maqsood.

PSL 2022 day 4 round-up: Islamabad thump Peshawar, Lahore triumph over Karachi

As per the PSL replacement protocols, a foreign player can be replaced with another overseas player. Hence, Islamabad United are entitled to replace Topley with a foreign player.

The partial replacements have been approved by Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket Operations) and includes Nadeem Khan (Director – High Performance) and Sameer Khosa.

Multan lose West Indian trio

In a separate development, reigning champions Multan Sultan have lost three foreign players as Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, and Dominic Drakes were ruled out of the PSL 2022 due to national commitments.

The West Indies trio was picked in the white-ball squad against India, therefore, they won't be available to represent Sultans this year.

Johnson Charles, selected by Sultans in the supplementary draft as a partial replacement, will now be part of the Multan Sultans squad for the entire PSL. The other two replacements will be announced soon.