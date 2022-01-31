ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 14.4 (0.31%)
BR30 18,220 Increased By 302.6 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,373 Increased By 295.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,829 Increased By 36.1 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

  • Allows Punjab government to resume construction
BR Web Desk 31 Jan, 2022

The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended the Lahore High Court's verdict of declaring the River Ravi Urban Development Project (RRUDP) illegal, Aaj News reported on Monday.

During the hearing, the SC allowed the Punjab government to resume the construction.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed termed the SC's decision "landmark".

"A much-needed project for the country. It will be a modern city which will be constructed at par with Dubai and Malaysia and will expand vertically," he added.

Last week, LHC Justice Shahid Karim had declared the project illegal and passed orders to immediately halt its construction saying that Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020, is against the constitution.

The mentioned section is contradictory to Article 144 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the judge said.

"Agricultural land can be acquired only when there is a proper legal framework for it but the land for RRUDP was acquired through a violation of Land Acquisition Act, 1894," the LHC said.

'Will approach Supreme Court'

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government will approach the SC over LHC's order of declaring the RRUDP illegal.

Talking to media at Rakh Jhok Jungle at Sheikhupura, the PM said under the Ravi Urban Development project, a modern and planned city -- Ravi Urban -- is being built, adding that this project is crucial keeping in view the speedy growth of Lahore city.

Will approach SC over Ravi Riverfront project verdict: PM Imran

"This project will create a lot of new job opportunities and promote several sectors. This will also have a positive impact on environmental protection and reduce pollution," the PM said.

While talking about RRUDP, the PM said that he respects the judiciary and their verdicts, and thinks that the Ravi Urban Development project case was not argued well at the LHC.

"The government will file an appeal at the Supreme Court," he said.

SC Imran Khan project River Ravi Urban Development Project

Comments

1000 characters

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

Read more stories