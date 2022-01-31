SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended the Lahore High Court's verdict of declaring the River Ravi Urban Development Project (RRUDP) illegal, Aaj News reported on Monday.

During the hearing, the SC allowed the Punjab government to resume the construction.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed termed the SC's decision "landmark".

"A much-needed project for the country. It will be a modern city which will be constructed at par with Dubai and Malaysia and will expand vertically," he added.

Last week, LHC Justice Shahid Karim had declared the project illegal and passed orders to immediately halt its construction saying that Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020, is against the constitution.

The mentioned section is contradictory to Article 144 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the judge said.

"Agricultural land can be acquired only when there is a proper legal framework for it but the land for RRUDP was acquired through a violation of Land Acquisition Act, 1894," the LHC said.

'Will approach Supreme Court'

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government will approach the SC over LHC's order of declaring the RRUDP illegal.

Talking to media at Rakh Jhok Jungle at Sheikhupura, the PM said under the Ravi Urban Development project, a modern and planned city -- Ravi Urban -- is being built, adding that this project is crucial keeping in view the speedy growth of Lahore city.

Will approach SC over Ravi Riverfront project verdict: PM Imran

"This project will create a lot of new job opportunities and promote several sectors. This will also have a positive impact on environmental protection and reduce pollution," the PM said.

While talking about RRUDP, the PM said that he respects the judiciary and their verdicts, and thinks that the Ravi Urban Development project case was not argued well at the LHC.

"The government will file an appeal at the Supreme Court," he said.